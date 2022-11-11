DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.10 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.30 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.81. 4,490,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,079,884. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.10.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $379,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 66.9% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

