DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.10 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DD. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.62.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.81. 4,490,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,079,884. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average is $59.10. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,835,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,110,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,721,000 after buying an additional 266,733 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after buying an additional 218,388 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 203,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,735,000 after buying an additional 91,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 263,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,644,000 after buying an additional 82,704 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

