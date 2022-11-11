DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.

KTF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 157,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,157. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $77,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 39.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 85,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

