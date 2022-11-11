E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF) PT Lowered to C$5.00

E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EICCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of E Automotive from C$12.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of E Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

E Automotive Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EICCF opened at 3.35 on Wednesday. E Automotive has a 52 week low of 3.27 and a 52 week high of 7.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.33.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

