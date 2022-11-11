E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Announces Earnings Results

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, reports. E.On had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $28.98 billion during the quarter.

E.On Price Performance

OTCMKTS EONGY traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 34,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,438. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. E.On has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $14.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EONGY. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on E.On from €13.00 ($13.00) to €12.50 ($12.50) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of E.On from €10.00 ($10.00) to €9.50 ($9.50) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of E.On from €12.50 ($12.50) to €10.50 ($10.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of E.On from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, E.On presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

