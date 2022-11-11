Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) EVP Tony Oviedo Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $783,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,264.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Earthstone Energy Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $15.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 357,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 46,110 shares in the last quarter. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,087,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 222,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 126,868 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

