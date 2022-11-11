Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.26-$1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Easterly Government Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.60.

DEA stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.06. 14,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,264. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 0.61. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $23.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 424.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 52.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 29.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

