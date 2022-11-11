Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Raised to “Buy” at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

EMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.31.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.04. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

