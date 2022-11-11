Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Raised to “Buy” at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
EMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.31.
Shares of EMN stock opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.04. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46.
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
