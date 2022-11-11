Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eaton also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.51-$7.61 EPS.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $161.49. 154,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,672. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Eaton

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.67.

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

