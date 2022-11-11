ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as C$3.46 and last traded at C$3.47, with a volume of 308702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.
The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$75.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.70 million.
ECN Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is 35.72%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at ECN Capital
In other ECN Capital news, Senior Officer James Barry purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.77 per share, with a total value of C$47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$499,862.61. In other ECN Capital news, Senior Officer James Barry bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$499,862.61. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 135,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.88 per share, with a total value of C$794,434.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,413,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$67,166,953.63. Insiders have acquired 330,391 shares of company stock worth $1,812,935 in the last 90 days.
ECN Capital Trading Down 8.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.46. The firm has a market cap of C$782.30 million and a PE ratio of 28.82.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
Read More
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.