ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as C$3.46 and last traded at C$3.47, with a volume of 308702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.

The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$75.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.70 million.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is 35.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at ECN Capital

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECN shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.27.

In other ECN Capital news, Senior Officer James Barry purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.77 per share, with a total value of C$47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$499,862.61. In other ECN Capital news, Senior Officer James Barry bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$499,862.61. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 135,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.88 per share, with a total value of C$794,434.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,413,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$67,166,953.63. Insiders have acquired 330,391 shares of company stock worth $1,812,935 in the last 90 days.

ECN Capital Trading Down 8.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.46. The firm has a market cap of C$782.30 million and a PE ratio of 28.82.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

