Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $66.95

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.95 ($0.77) and traded as low as GBX 62.80 ($0.72). Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at GBX 63.20 ($0.73), with a volume of 118,968 shares.

Ediston Property Investment Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 66.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.53. The company has a current ratio of 22.33, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36. The stock has a market cap of £137.37 million and a P/E ratio of 382.35.

Ediston Property Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Ediston Property Investment’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

About Ediston Property Investment

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

