EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) Shares Up 0.5%

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. 831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

About EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, reskilling, human capital, and education technology industries.

