Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EW. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.7 %

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,525 shares of company stock worth $7,955,326. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EW traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,301,714. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.33.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.