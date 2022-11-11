Efinity Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.10 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $51.43 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0913 or 0.00000543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Efinity Token has traded 23% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token launched on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,490,375 tokens. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

