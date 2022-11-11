Egerton Capital UK LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Egerton Capital UK LLP lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,593,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,646 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust comprises 0.5% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned 1.52% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $71,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $65,149.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,148 shares of company stock valued at $114,708 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

BXMT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.30. 34,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,264. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.40%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also

