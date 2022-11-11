EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in October

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EGF Theramed Health Stock Performance

Shares of EVAHF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732. EGF Theramed Health has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.

About EGF Theramed Health

EGF Theramed Health Corp. provides psychedelic drugs for the treatment of mental health. It offers psychedelics for the treatment of conditions, such as treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, PTSD, and depression. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

