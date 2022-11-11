EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in October

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
EGF Theramed Health Stock Performance
Shares of EVAHF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732. EGF Theramed Health has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.
About EGF Theramed Health
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EGF Theramed Health (EVAHF)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EGF Theramed Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EGF Theramed Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.