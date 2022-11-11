Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.01-$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.38 billion-$4.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.10-$0.16 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELAN traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.51. 13,189,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,577,306. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

ELAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $839,630. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $205,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $232,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

