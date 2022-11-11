Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $955.00M-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.01-$1.07 EPS.

ELAN stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.51. 13,189,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,577,306. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $33.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

In other news, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,239.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

