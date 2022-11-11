Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.70-$7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.50 billion-$29.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.85 billion.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of LLY stock traded down $16.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $352.10. 349,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $330.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.82. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $369.80.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $346.82.

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $232,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.