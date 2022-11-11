Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.70-$7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.50 billion-$29.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.85 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $346.82.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $16.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $352.10. The company had a trading volume of 349,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,601. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $369.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 587.1% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 64,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after purchasing an additional 55,421 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 83,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 70.6% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

