Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Short Interest Update

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the October 15th total of 242,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,385.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Elisa Oyj from €54.60 ($54.60) to €50.80 ($50.80) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elisa Oyj from €64.00 ($64.00) to €63.00 ($63.00) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

OTCMKTS ELMUF remained flat at $55.20 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.19. Elisa Oyj has a 52 week low of $55.20 and a 52 week high of $56.45.

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

