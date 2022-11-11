Elizabeth Alves Sells 170 Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.76, for a total transaction of C$11,859.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 322 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,462.72.
Cogeco Communications Stock Up 1.3 %
CCA stock traded up C$0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$72.33. 275,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,443. The company has a market cap of C$3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$71.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$84.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.81. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of C$62.35 and a 52 week high of C$114.66.
Cogeco Communications Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.776 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 31.02%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Cogeco Communications Company Profile
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
Read More
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.