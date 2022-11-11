Elizabeth Alves Sells 170 Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.76, for a total transaction of C$11,859.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 322 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,462.72.

Cogeco Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

CCA stock traded up C$0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$72.33. 275,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,443. The company has a market cap of C$3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$71.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$84.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.81. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of C$62.35 and a 52 week high of C$114.66.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.776 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

CCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$102.00 to C$92.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$96.36.

(Get Rating)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.