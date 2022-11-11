eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 14,021 Shares

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 14,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $14,301.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,990,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,132.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 26th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 10,400 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $11,752.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 32,280 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $25,824.00.

EMAN stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eMagin Co. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.69.

eMagin ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 28.77%. Equities analysts predict that eMagin Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eMagin by 15,868.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,921,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,317 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in eMagin in the second quarter worth $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in eMagin during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in eMagin by 536.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 76,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in eMagin by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 57,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

