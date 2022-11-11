eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 14,021 Shares

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2022

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMANGet Rating) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 14,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $14,301.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,990,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,132.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 26th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 10,400 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $11,752.00.
  • On Thursday, October 20th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 32,280 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $25,824.00.

eMagin Stock Performance

EMAN stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eMagin Co. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.69.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMANGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 28.77%. Equities analysts predict that eMagin Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of eMagin

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eMagin by 15,868.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,921,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,317 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in eMagin in the second quarter worth $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in eMagin during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in eMagin by 536.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 76,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in eMagin by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 57,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

About eMagin

(Get Rating)

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.