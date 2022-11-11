Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.70

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.70 and traded as low as $30.60. Emclaire Financial shares last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 1,019 shares.
The company has a market cap of $89.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average is $33.68.
Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 12.46%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Emclaire Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $527,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Emclaire Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Emclaire Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 78,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.
Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.
