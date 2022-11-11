Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) COO Acquires $10,643.00 in Stock

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) COO Brian Field purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $10,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,077.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Emerald Stock Performance

Shares of EEX stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.19 million, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter. Emerald had a net margin of 39.36% and a negative return on equity of 146.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Emerald Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerald by 0.7% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 511,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Emerald by 75.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerald by 28.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 15,388 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerald in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Emerald in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

Featured Stories

