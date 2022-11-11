Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) COO Acquires $10,643.00 in Stock

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) COO Brian Field purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $10,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,077.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of EEX stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.19 million, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91.
Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter. Emerald had a net margin of 39.36% and a negative return on equity of 146.33%.
Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.
