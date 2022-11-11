Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.5% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.1% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 184,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,653,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $3,789,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.4% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 31,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.54.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 4.3 %

EMR opened at $94.00 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.01. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

