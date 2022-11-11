Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 314.3% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Emmaus Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock remained flat at $0.35 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,167. The company has a market cap of $17.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

