Endeavour Mining’s (EDV) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,400 ($27.63) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($33.39) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,235.20 ($25.74).

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

Shares of EDV opened at GBX 1,705 ($19.63) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,604.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,710.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.55. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 1,435 ($16.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,176 ($25.05). The company has a market capitalization of £4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 3,713.04.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.