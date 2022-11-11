Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.71.

ERF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Institutional Trading of Enerplus

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Enerplus by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Enerplus by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Enerplus by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 26,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enerplus by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Enerplus by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Price Performance

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

About Enerplus

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.