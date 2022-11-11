ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €20.00 ($20.00) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($16.50) price objective on ENI in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. set a €15.70 ($15.70) target price on ENI in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($19.00) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($15.70) target price on ENI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.00 ($18.00) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of ENI stock opened at €14.00 ($14.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02. ENI has a 12 month low of €10.45 ($10.45) and a 12 month high of €14.80 ($14.80). The company has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.97.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

