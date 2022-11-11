EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.55-$6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NPO. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

EnPro Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

NPO stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.71. 2,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $123.33.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnPro Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,729,000 after acquiring an additional 35,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after acquiring an additional 556,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnPro Industries

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Stories

