EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.44

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.44 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 28.92 ($0.33). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 28.20 ($0.32), with a volume of 1,969,050 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 42 ($0.48) to GBX 47 ($0.54) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 28 ($0.32) price objective on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.16.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

