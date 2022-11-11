Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

ESI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James cut Ensign Energy Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$5.96.

Shares of TSE ESI opened at C$3.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$664.54 million and a PE ratio of -5.39. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.40 and a 12-month high of C$5.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.35.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Gray acquired 10,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,200.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

