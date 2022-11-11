Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Raised to $103.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Entergy Trading Down 0.8 %

Entergy stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.02.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

Entergy Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 82.9% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

