Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Stock Price Up 25%

Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 25% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 148,199 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 84,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Environmental Waste International Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

About Environmental Waste International

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops environmental products for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related delivery system.

