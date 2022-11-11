EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $158.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.36.

NYSE EOG opened at $142.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.55. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 82,591 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,311 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 196,879 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after purchasing an additional 126,223 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

