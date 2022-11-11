EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of EQB in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

EQB Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EQGPF traded up $6.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.76. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475. EQB has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.10.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

