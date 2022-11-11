Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Flywire Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Flywire in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for Flywire’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Flywire Stock Performance

FLYW has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

FLYW opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28. Flywire has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $45.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Flywire by 123.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the first quarter worth approximately $19,279,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 52.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 616.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 374,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 15.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Flywire

In other Flywire news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,460.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $109,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,460.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 110,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $3,089,510.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,882 shares in the company, valued at $32,162,199.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,606,953 shares of company stock worth $67,039,303. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.