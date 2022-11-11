Equities Analysts Set Expectations for KP Tissue Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for KP Tissue in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for KP Tissue’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$417.25 million.

KPT has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of KPT stock opened at C$10.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$100.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.62. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of C$10.05 and a 52-week high of C$12.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is currently 654.55%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

