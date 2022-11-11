Equities Analysts Set Expectations for KP Tissue Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for KP Tissue in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for KP Tissue’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.
KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$417.25 million.
KP Tissue Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of KPT stock opened at C$10.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$100.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.62. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of C$10.05 and a 52-week high of C$12.51.
KP Tissue Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is currently 654.55%.
KP Tissue Company Profile
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.
Featured Articles
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.