Equities Analysts Set Expectations for LifeStance Health Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for LifeStance Health Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for LifeStance Health Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LifeStance Health Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LFST. Cowen cut their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.89. LifeStance Health Group has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $209.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Warren Gouk sold 51,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $465,564.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,058,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,588,229.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 82,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $580,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,584,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,259,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Warren Gouk sold 51,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $465,564.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,588,229.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,503 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,888 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 79.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,202,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after buying an additional 2,749,277 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,529,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,153 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 34.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,367,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 868,946 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $6,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

