Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.75.

ESNT opened at $39.69 on Monday. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $50.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 73.0% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 98.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 94,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 47,125 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Essent Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 118,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 25,963 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Essent Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,320,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,930,000 after acquiring an additional 232,103 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

