Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.75.

Essent Group Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $39.69 on Monday. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $50.17. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.71.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 37,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

