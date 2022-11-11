Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.28.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
EPRT stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.21. 588,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,542. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
