Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.28.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

EPRT stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.21. 588,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,542. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.