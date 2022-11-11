Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

ESEA has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Euroseas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Euroseas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Euroseas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESEA traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.31. The company had a trading volume of 44,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,722. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $155.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.25. Euroseas had a return on equity of 94.39% and a net margin of 59.19%. The company had revenue of $50.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESEA. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Euroseas by 375.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euroseas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.