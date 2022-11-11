Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $116.00 million-$116.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.18 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.59-$0.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge Stock Performance

Everbridge stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.74. 694,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,830. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Everbridge

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.69 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. Equities analysts predict that Everbridge will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $123,737.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,652.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,061 shares of company stock valued at $236,307. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Everbridge by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

