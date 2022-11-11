Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,111 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Evergy were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,909 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $617,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 731,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,971,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE EVRG traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.04. The company had a trading volume of 69,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day moving average of $65.54.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

