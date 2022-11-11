Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Everi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Everi’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everi’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Everi alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Everi Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EVRI stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. Everi has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 15.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,180,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,496,000 after purchasing an additional 681,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,503,000 after purchasing an additional 34,569 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 6.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,048,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,226,000 after purchasing an additional 117,094 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 12.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after purchasing an additional 220,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,856,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $407,904.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 981,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,619,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.