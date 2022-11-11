Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 50.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research raised Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eversource Energy Trading Up 5.6 %

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ES opened at $79.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.45. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

