Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

Shares of EVOK opened at $1.82 on Monday. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 372.04% and a negative return on equity of 185.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

