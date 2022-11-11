Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.14.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $43.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.31. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

